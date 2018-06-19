AMD offers winners of Intel's Core i7-8086K a Threadripper 1950X CPU instead

AMD HAS PICKED UP A STICK and decided to give Intel a damn-good prod, as it's offering people who've won the Core i7-8086K the option to trade it in for its own Threadripper 1950X.

The offer will be limited to 40 people who won a Core i7-8086K processor in a sweepstake Intel setup for the chip's debut, but it still marks some sterling trolling of Intel by AMD.

"Our competitor recently kicked off a sweepstake to celebrate the first 40 years of the x86 processor by giving away 8,086 limited edition processors. We appreciate the advancements they've helped drive with the x86 architecture over the last four decades. But, we're ready to take it from here," AMD said, emptying both barrels of the shade shotgun at Intel's direction.

"That's why we're giving 40 performance-hungry enthusiasts in the US an opportunity to celebrate the next 40 years of high-performance computing by trading in their commemorative processor prize for our CPU that enables you to work, play and create with heavy metal."

In response, Intel said to AMD on Twitter: "If you wanted an Intel Core i7-8086K processor too, you could have just asked us. :) Thanks for helping us celebrate the 8086!"

Team Red reckons it'll win Intel fans over to its side by letting "the numbers do the talking", as the Core i7-8086K has six cores and 12 threads in comparison to the 16 cores and 32 threads found in the Threadripper 1950X.

In the numbers game, AMD might have Intel pipped. But when it comes to real-world performance, things are a bit more squiffy.

Running at 5GHz with its turbo boost in full effect, the Core i7-8086K is one nippy chip, which PC Gamer points out can outperform the Threadripper 1950X in games. THE Threadripper 1950X boasts a baked-in 'game mode' that tweaks the chip's performance but still leaves it lagging behind a several of Intel's latest eighth-gen processors.

But if you're a big user of apps that can make use of multi-threading and spread across multiple cores, think video rendering or streaming content while gaming, then the Threadripper 1950X has Intel's fancy Core i7 beaten.

Really, the whole thing is a bit moot unless you happen to be in the US and one of the 40 Core i7-8086K winners. In the real-world, chip-savvy folk will already have decided what type of processor they want for the machine they're building or upgrading.

Nevertheless, we do like to see AMD pop its head above the parapet and essentially hurl some banter at Intel and other rivals. µ