US Senate slaps down Trump's 'bad deal' to lift ban on ZTE

THE US SENATE has voted to reinstate a ban on ZTE that prevents the Chinese firm from doing business with US companies.

ZTE was first slapped with the seven-year ban back in April, after it was caught buying US components, incorporating them into its equipment and illegally shipping them to Iran and North Korea.

Last week, the firm - which effectively shut down in May as a result of the sanctions - was thrown a lifeline from Donald Trump, with the administration making a deal to lift ZTE's supply ban in exchange for a $1.4bn fine and an overhaul of the firm's board of directors and executive team.

This sparked a backlash among both Democrats and Republicans, who criticised the deal to save ZTE. They were unhappy that the company, which they see as a national security issue, was being used as a bargaining chip in trade negotiations with China.

And on Monday, the Senate passing the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which included an amendment to stop Trump's deal allowing US companies to trade with ZTE. The legislation was passed with 85-10 votes, marking one of a handful of times the Republican-controlled Senate has deviated from a Trump policy.

Tonight the Senate passed our bipartisan amendment to block the Trump Administration's bad deal with ZTE. If the President won't act on warnings from his own top intelligence officials about the dangers posed by ZTE, we will. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 18, 2018

In a joint statement, Senators Marco Rubio, Chuck Schumer, Chris Van Hollen, and Tom Cotton said: "We're heartened that both parties made it clear that protecting American jobs and national security must come first when making deals with countries like China, which has a history of having little regard for either.

"It is vital that our colleagues in the House keep this bipartisan provision in the bill as it heads towards a conference."

The amendment is not guaranteed to become law, though. The US House of Representatives has already passed its own defence spending bill, which does not include anything about the trade ban. The two bills will need to be reconciled and then signed into law by Trump - who has already vowed to fight the Senate's decision. µ