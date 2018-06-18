Amazon discontinues Mayday video support for Fire tablets

AMAZON HAS QUIETLY DISCONTINUED its Mayday live video support service for Fire tablets.

The service, first shown off by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos five years ago, allowed Fire device owners to summon a video chat with an Amazon support staffer who had the ability to control the device and annotate the screen.

Despite Bezos' claims that Mayday would "wow" users and become a "much-loved service", and the fact that 75 per cent of Fire HDX users were reportedly using the feature a year after launch, Amazon has announced that it'll be depreciating the feature this month.

"The Mayday video calling service will be discontinued in June 2018," a notice on the Amazon site reads.

"You can still contact Amazon customer service any time through Phone, Email, and Chat. You will also find your User Guide and Help Videos in the Help section of your device. You can always find Help through Quick Actions (swipe down from the top of the screen) or find the Help App on your Home screen.

"If you would like technical support for your device, contact our customer service team, who will be able to help you through Mayday Screen Sharing, our screen-sharing option for your Fire tablet."

Although Amazon's notice doesn't explain why the feature has been ditched, the company told Geekwire that Mayday is being discontinued because the "video calling service was offered on legacy devices that are no longer sold by Amazon.com."

Alexa also likely played a part in the decision, with the AI helper offering basic tech support and doesn't need to be paid a salary. µ