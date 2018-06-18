Slack is the latest big hitter to give up on Windows Phone

COLLABORATION TOOL and world conquerer Slack has become the lastest big name to abandon Microsoft's Windows Mobile platform.

Users were greeted when running the latest update (2018.614.0.0) with a message telling them that was their lot.

"This will be the last version of Slack for Windows Phone. It comes with improvements - like bug fixes and better file handling - and we hope it works for you, as long as you need it.

"Thanks so much for your support and feedback, and for using Slack."

There are no current plans to withdraw the app from the Microsoft Store but it will not receive bug fixes or have its features updated in line with other platforms.

Microsoft actually blinked first on this one. It has its own version of Slack called Teams, which was removed from Windows Mobile in April.

It joins a number of major sites that have opted to stop Windows Mobile development. These include Skype, Yammer (both also from Microsoft) and WeChat, the de facto messenger for China.

Although Microsoft has repeatedly refused to confirm or deny this, it looks increasingly likely that it will focus on Windows 10 for future mobiles, with rumours of an ARM-powered Windows 10 'Always On' device, possibly under the Surface moniker.

Slack's own rise to become an essential tool for teams all over the world stems from its simplicity. Originally actually based on IRC, it now behaves like IRC but with a wealth of new features and consequent obligations to keep them all updated.

With Windows Phone now considered a dead platform, though a number of Lumia handsets are still on the market, it was clearly becoming too much of a burden to keep updating, but kudos to them for leaving the final edition in a usable state before stopping development - that at least shows they care about their customers.

Linux support remains assured thanks to Canonical's Snap which virtualises the latest Windows edition for any distro. µ