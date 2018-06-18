North Korea behind Typeframe malware, says US

FRESH MALWARE has been discovered in North Korea that can cause all manner of problems for computers it wrangles its way onto.

Going by the name of Typeframe, the malware was detected by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and is indicative of malicious North Korean cyber activity, despite the US and North Korea seemingly on better terms due to an unexpected summit between Kim Jong-un and President Trump.

From 11 malware samples, the DHS noted that it contained examples of 32-bit and 64-bit Windows executable files and a malicious Word document that contains Visual Basic for Applications macros.

This means the malware can download and install other malware variants, modify firewalls, connect to other servers to allow hackers to pipe more instructions to it, and act as a piggyback for trojans and proxies.

The US fired out a detailed breakdown of the malware's operation and functions in a bid to "provide organisations with malware analysis in a timely manner", as opposed to opening up a treasure trove of information for other hackers to make use of.

It also provided the typical dos-and-don't of cybersecurity, such as scan all software from the internet, make use of personal firewalls on workstations, keep operating systems patched, yadda, yadda, yadda.

While North Korea might have taken a step back from its desire to develop nuclear missiles - despite the rampant poverty and struggle in the nation Kim Jong-un just wants to wave a nuke around - the nation has been known as a hotbed for cyber attacks, though it denies everything it gets accused of.

North Korea has been accused of being behind the WannaCry ransomware attack, with among many other targets across the world, rather borked a handful of systems in major NHS hospitals. Both the US and UK came out with their fingers pointed at North Korea's regime and state-sponsored hacker groups. µ