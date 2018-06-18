Grayshift claims it's 'defeated' Apple's cop-thwarting USB Restricted Mode

DIGITAL FORENSICS FIRM Grayshift, the company behind the popular GrayKey iPhone unlocking tool, claims to have already "defeated" Apple's cop-thwarting USB Restricted Mode.

The feature, which has been in testing since iOS 11.3 but is enabled by default in the first iOS 12 dev beta, will see Apple disable an iPhone's Lightning port if the device hasn't been unlocked for a seven-day period, limiting its use to solely charging.

USB Restricted Mode also gives law enforcement officials a maximum of one hour since a device was last unlocked to gain access using USB accessories, such as the GrayKey box, effectively disabling the current techniques used in the US to gain access locked iPhones.

However, according to email correspondence between Grayshift and an unnamed forensics expert seen by Motherboard, the forensics firm has seemingly found a workaround to Apple's solution.

"Grayshift has gone to great lengths to future-proof their technology and stated that they have already defeated this security feature in the beta build," the email reads. "Additionally, the GrayKey has built in future capabilities that will begin to be leveraged as time goes on."

Exactly how the company managed to defeat the feature is unclear, though a second person responding to the original email noted Grayshift "addressed" USB Restricted Mode in a recent webinar.

Despite Grayshift's workaround, law enforcement officials are unsurprisingly concerned about Apple's USB Restricted Mode feature and are said to be frustrated with the attention the GrayKey box has received in the media.

"Some vendors are frustrated with GrayKey," one researcher told Motherboard. "They feel the media hype brought too much attention to the attack vector."

According to Apple, its incoming USB Restricted Mode feature is designed to defend against hackers and intrusions into people's personal data, rather than disrupt the work of law enforcement agencies.

"At Apple, we put the customer at the centre of everything we design," the company said in a statement last week. "We're constantly strengthening the security protections in every Apple product to help customers defend against hackers, identity thieves and intrusions into their personal data

"We have the greatest respect for law enforcement, and we don't design our security improvements to frustrate their efforts to do their jobs." µ