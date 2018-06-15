Snapchat launches Snap Kit dev API to take on Facebook

TEENAGE SELFIE SENDING PLATFORM Snapchat has announced its first ever developer kit that will enable devs to build products that integrate its tools and features in a "much safer" way.

Called Snap Kit, the set of APIs lets Snapchatters tap into the best parts of other apps and allows developers to integrate Snapchat's experiences into their products while ensuring users' account information is kept safe and secure.

It will let users take advantage of Snap's login for sign-ups on other apps, for example, as well as help create unique experiences such keyboard that support Bitmoji, or generate branded stickers with referral links that users can share back inside the app.

However, Snap Kit's main selling point is privacy, with Snapchat claiming it's a much safer platform than say Facebook, which was recently hit by the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

"As part of our efforts to bring Snapchat into the world, we are excited to launch Snap Kit, our new platform for developers that puts the privacy and security of Snapchat users first," Snapchat said in a statement.

"We built Snap Kit with those twin goals in mind. We think about privacy on the front end of creating any new product, platform or feature, and have a thorough privacy review process to ensure each of these upholds our commitment to treating our users' data with care."

In terms of privacy there will be There will be four integrated options in Snap Kit, these are:

Making sure users know how their login data is being used, with users only asked for their optional Display Names and Bitmoji avatars when they login to other apps. Only allowing users to share their own Snapchat display name and Bitmoji to login to other apps and not their friends. Disconnecting by default after 90 days if a Snapchat user hasn't been using an app that they signed into And finally, requiring a human review and approval process for apps to protect users' data and privacy.

Developers that want to join the platform can do so here. µ