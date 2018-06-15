Microsoft's latest Windows 10 Insider build adds SwiftKey support

ONE OF THE ETERNAL ANNOYANCES of Windows 10, apart from all the other annoyances, has been the lack of support for third-party virtual keyboards. Using a tablet running the operating system really brings home how much we've come to depend on intelligent predictive text and swipe gestures.

Good news then, as SwiftKey support has been added to the latest Insider build (17692). It's not technically a third-party keyboard, as Microsoft bought the company in 2016 for a not-insubstantial $250m.

What it does mean though, is that we've finally got an alternative which should start to make typing on a Windows touchscreen a lot nicer. It's available in UK English, US English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Russian.

Scheduled for the build is a control for autoplay videos inside Edge. It was announced but then retracted, but is promised in a couple of weeks. But nobody cares anyway, because it's Edge.

New for Microsoft's Mixed Reality platform, there's an option to duplicate the sound from your ears to the host computer speakers. Which sounds great for when you're demonstrating the headset to a room full of people.

There are also some new error codes that are specific to mixed reality and should make it easier to track down what the problem is. Additionally, new updates for the Mixed Reality Portal are coming through the Microsoft Store, ahead of an accelerated rollout for updates.

There are some nice new features (in the broad sense) including the complete borkage of the Picture Password function, as well as the somewhat vague: "Some Insiders may find increased reliability and performance issues when launching Start on this build. We're investigating."

But on the plus side, the games that have been crashing on launch should now work properly again. Winner winner, and if we may add, Chicken Dinner. Sorry. Let's never speak of that again. µ