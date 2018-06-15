Microsoft's latest Windows 10 Insider build adds SwiftKey support
Plus some VR stuff and some new borkage for good measure
ONE OF THE ETERNAL ANNOYANCES of Windows 10, apart from all the other annoyances, has been the lack of support for third-party virtual keyboards. Using a tablet running the operating system really brings home how much we've come to depend on intelligent predictive text and swipe gestures.
Good news then, as SwiftKey support has been added to the latest Insider build (17692). It's not technically a third-party keyboard, as Microsoft bought the company in 2016 for a not-insubstantial $250m.
What it does mean though, is that we've finally got an alternative which should start to make typing on a Windows touchscreen a lot nicer. It's available in UK English, US English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Russian.
Scheduled for the build is a control for autoplay videos inside Edge. It was announced but then retracted, but is promised in a couple of weeks. But nobody cares anyway, because it's Edge.
New for Microsoft's Mixed Reality platform, there's an option to duplicate the sound from your ears to the host computer speakers. Which sounds great for when you're demonstrating the headset to a room full of people.
There are also some new error codes that are specific to mixed reality and should make it easier to track down what the problem is. Additionally, new updates for the Mixed Reality Portal are coming through the Microsoft Store, ahead of an accelerated rollout for updates.
There are some nice new features (in the broad sense) including the complete borkage of the Picture Password function, as well as the somewhat vague: "Some Insiders may find increased reliability and performance issues when launching Start on this build. We're investigating."
But on the plus side, the games that have been crashing on launch should now work properly again. Winner winner, and if we may add, Chicken Dinner. Sorry. Let's never speak of that again. µ
Further reading
INQ Latest
Google Updates: Windows on Chromebooks and Google Smart Displays are coming
More news-in-brief from the house of Google
Sony's PS5 will reportedly launch in 2020 powered by an AMD Navi GPU
US chip maker will be helping to develop both the console's CPU and GPU
Microsoft's latest Windows 10 Insider build adds SwiftKey support
Plus some VR stuff and some new borkage for good measure
Samsung pledges to use 100 per cent renewable energy by 2020
That includes across all its factories, office buildings, and operational facilities