Samsung's foldable Galaxy X smartphone set to fetch £1,400 at launch

THE FOLDABLE Samsung Galaxy X could fetch as much as £1,400 when it goes on sale next year.

So says The Korea Times, which has heard from Kim Jang-yeol, head of research at Golden Bridge Investment, that the gimmicky smartphone could cost as much as 2 million won (around £1,380) when it finally arrives on shelves.

The release of the Galaxy X might not be too far away either, with Golden Bridge expecting Samsung to show off behind-closed-doors prototypes during next year's CES, before an official launch at next year's MWC. This corroborates with earlier rumours which claimed the Galaxy S10 will launch in January, ahead of the unveiling of the Galaxy X the following month.

In terms of specs, Golden Bridge says the foldable smartphone will have a 7.3in OLED screen when open and 4.5in when folded in. Earlier rumours said the Galaxy X will have two panels inside and one on the outside, with the two internal panels forming the 7.3in tablet-sized screen.

"This new device is an interesting thing as it will have two inside panels and one outside panel with the two inside panels forming the 7.3-inch screen when the phone is unfolded," Park Hyung-woo, an analyst at South Korean bank Shinhan Financial, told The Korea Times.

We don't know much more about the Galaxy X, codenamed internally as 'Project Valley', but it's likely it will feature an OLED display, with Samsung having previously shown off a flexible OLED prototype.

Separate rumours claim that Samsung rival LG is planning to produce 100,000 foldable devices in Q4. Sources claim that LG has more advanced outward folding tech than Samsung, but adds that the firm may let other companies tap its technology rather than use it for its own products. µ