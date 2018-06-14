Lenovo's 'VR-ready' ThinkPad P52 packs a hexa-core CPU and 128GB RAM

PC MAKER Lenovo has stuffed a hexa-core CPU and a whopping 128GB RAM into its latest P-Series ThinkPad laptop.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P52, shown off at the NXT BLD conference this week, is the company's first 15in VR-ready workstation and takes aim at professionals looking for a mobile PC that can handle CPU and GPU-intensive workloads such as virtual reality and 3D content creation.

Specs-wise, the machine packs a serious punch. The ThinkPad P52 can be configured with 8th-gen Intel Xeon or Core CPUs, there's an Nvidia Quadro P3200 GPU, and Lenovo is offering up to 128GB RAM and up to 6TB of built-in storage.

"With double the capacity of memory to 128GB and increased PCIe storage - the ThinkPad P52 is a necessity for things such as BIM on-the-go, animation and visual effects project storage, large models and datasets and real-time playback," Lenovo swooned.

Given its focus on content creation, the ThinkPad P52 also includes an optional 4K UHD touchscreen with 100 per cent RGB color gamut, 10-bit colour depth, and 400 nits brightness. And if the 15.6in display's 3840x2160 resolution doesn't offer enough pixels for you, the P52's dual Thunderbolt supports 8K-resolution external displays, along with Lenovo's ThinkPad Thunderbolt Workstation Dock.

Elsewhere, the machine packs a baked-in fingerprint scanner, an IR camera for Windows Hello authentication and an HP-esque webcam cover. And as well as dual USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, the ThinkPad P52 also includes two USB-A 3.1 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, SD and Smart Card readers, an ethernet port and a Kensington lock slot.

These specs come at a cost though, as the ThinkPad P52 isn't the most compact of machines, measuring in at 377x 252x24.5mm and tipping the scales at a back-breaking 2.45kg.

Lenovo says the ThinkPad P52 will be available starting later this month, although it hasn't yet coughed on pricing details. µ