Netflix will host 'interactive' Minecraft story, but rubbishes talk of game streaming

WHAT HAPPENS if you cross Scandinavian digital pseudo-Lego with a global streaming service? An 'interactive narrative story' based on Minecraft: Story Mode piped through Netflix, is what.

Or at least that's according to a Netflix spokesperson who told CNET that reports of the firm releasing its first streamable game were rubbish and, rather, the company will have a five-part adaptation of Minecraft's story focussed rather than free-roam building mode.

Much like Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale, Netflix's first interactive story, the Minecraft equivalent will allow watchers to engage with branching storylines and pick which path the plot should follow, much like the 'choose your own adventure' books some of us grew up with.

Aimed more at kids than adults, the use of Minecraft is clearly a move to tap into the mass popularity of the building-come-adventure game that got snapped up by Microsoft for a cool $2.5bn alongside its developer Mojang. No doubt Redmond will benefit from Minecraft popping up in some form on Netflix.

Thanks to a TechRadar report kicking up a fuss, it was thought that Netflix might be streaming Minecraft: Story Mode as its first foray into the rather tricky to crack world of game streaming. This would have been an interesting move, given Microsoft is looking at doing the same with its Xbox games and Nvidia has its GeForce Now service that's currently at its early stages.

Anyone who remembers the now-defunct OnLive will recall that game streaming is a tricky prospect, especially with graphically-intense modern titles, as it takes a broadband connection with a steady and decent bandwidth to run the games well, even at 1080p.

That being said, the reach of Netflix and its heavy use of cloud infrastructure means it's in a strong position to offer game streaming. Then again, with all the 'Netflix Original' titles, it knocks out, there's an argument that the firm already has enough on its plate. µ