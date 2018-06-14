Microsoft's Surface Pro 6 could be 'heavily redesigned' for 2019

MICROSOFT'S NEXT SURFACE PRO will be "heavily redesigned" when it makes its debut in 2019, according to ZDnet.

The site's Mary Jo Foley noted the Surface Pro 6, or the 'new Surface Pro' as it will probably be called, will debut a major shift in design when it arrives next year. She claims it'll make use of USB Type-C ports, something the fifth-generation Surface Pro was missing, and the latest Coffee Lake processors from Intel.

That's hardly a ground-breaking shift in design, given Microsoft finally added a USB-C port to its Surface Book 2, but it could open the hybrid tablet-come-laptop to more power and accessories such as external GPUs and multiple daisy-chained 4K external displays.

Thurrott reported that said Surface Pro 6 is being developed under the codename Carmel, but added little else to the rumour mix.

Microsoft could also be working on a cheaper Surface device aimed more at the entry-level marker, as Thurrott's Brad Sams noted that there's a device being worked on at Redmond going by the codename of 'Libra'.

A cheaper Surface would make sense given Microsoft started out the Surface family with entry-level hybrids as well as 'Pro' models, though the Pro devices got the most attention, notably because the cheaper devices came with a cut-down version of Windows 8 and rather lacklustre Intel Atom processors.

If an affordable Surface could tap into powerful Qualcomm mobile chips, given how Microsoft and Qualcomm have been working together, or make use of Intel's lower-end but still capable Core i3 chips, then the device could find some traction.

From our perspective, we'd like to see the next Surface Pro tap into the Intel and AMD partnership which has seen Intel's Core I processors get put together with Team Red's Vega M graphics on a single chipset. Such chips could give the next Surface Pro a solid processor and graphics boost, providing it can manage the heat. µ