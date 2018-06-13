Nintendo E3: New Super Smash Bros game revealed alongside retro GameCube controller

NINTENDO HAS GONE BIG at E3 2018, virtually unveiling a slew of games for the Nintendo Switch and announcing the official return of the GameCube controller.

Topping the list of announcements is Super Smash Bros: Ultimate, which will seem the family-friendly beat em' up squeeze in every single character from the previous Smash Bros games, including those from downloadable content and Nintendo 3DS games.

For Smash Bros fans it's one hell of a roster, with Nintendo stalwarts including Mario, Link and Donkey Kong facing down the likes of Solid Snake and Bayonetta.

To go with the game, Nintendo also revealed that Smash Bros: Ultimate will support a retro re-release of the GameCube controller, which will come sporting Smash Bros branding. The Switch has quietly supported GameCube controllers since October 2017, but to get older controllers working a USB adapter is needed, so the official re-release GameCube controller is a more elegant option.

Both Super Smash Bros: Ultimate and the new GameCube controller will arrive December time.

Given the Switch is arguably the perfect console for local multiplayer and party games, Nintendo did the sensible thing and also revealed Super Mario Party, plonking a raft of mini-games into a single title which can link multiple Switch consoles. Clearly, Nintendo knows how to play into the design of its hardware rather than just extract power from chips.

Two new Pokemon games are also incoming; Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eveee!, which will explore the Kanto region of the Pokemon world with new critters to capture and train that can also be transferred into the Pokemon Go app. The game will come with a new accessory and controller called the Poke Ball Plus, which is shaped like its namesake but has an analogue stick and comes with the Mew legendary Pokemon, which won't feature in the main game.

Battle Royale and fort building game, Fortnite, which has become one of the biggest games in the world thanks to Twitch streamers, is now on the Switch. It's free to download, and available to play right now.

Ninty also took the covers off Fire Emblem: Three Houses, a mech fighting game dubbed Daemon X Machina (see what it did there), a tonne of indie games including Overcooked 2, and revealed that Hollow Knight and Dragon Ball Fighterz are being ported over to the hybrid console.

With this range of games, the Nintendo Switch is likely to keep up its stellar sales, which have seen Nintendo come back from what was arguably the brink of ruin. µ