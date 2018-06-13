Intel reckons it'll have a discrete GPU out by 2020

INTEL WILL GET INSIDE the discrete graphics market with plans to release its first GPU in 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Intel confirmed: "Intel's first GPU coming in 2020", with a link detailing the appointment of Raja Koduri as the chief architect and general manager of the company's newly formed Core and Visual Computing Group, which - surprise, surprise - will focus on graphics.

"We have exciting plans to aggressively expand our computing and graphics capabilities and build on our very strong and broad differentiated IP foundation," spouted Dr Murthy Renduchintala, Intel's chief engineering officer.

"With Raja at the helm of our Core and Visual Computing Group, we will add to our portfolio of unmatched capabilities, advance our strategy to lead in computing and graphics, and ultimately be the driving force of the data revolution."

In simple terms, Koduri has some 25 years experience in graphics tech making the jump from Intel's frenemy AMD to the chipmaker. He also worked at Apple and spearheaded the transition of Macs to Retina displays; basically, the bloke knows his GPU onions.

As such, we can expect Intel to get down and dirty with a proper performance graphics card in the next couple of years. And we wouldn't be surprised to see it make chipsets similar to AMD's accelerated processing units (APUs) which mix Team Red's Ryzen CPUs with Vega graphics.

At the same time, Intel is big in the data centre space, so there's a good chance it may just concentrate on GPUs designed to put its parallel processing grunt to use in running machine learning and data processing workloads rather than attempting to run Crysis.

Such a move would still mean Intel could but heads with both Nvidia and AMD in the graphics space, which is a tad ironic given Intel recently joined forces with AMD to put mix its Core i processors with the latter's Vega M graphics, But this is the technology industry; things move in mysterious ways sometimes.

With only a little in the way of architecture or design details, all we can do is speculate on what Intel will do with its own GPU, though we reckon we won't have to wait until 2020 to hear the chipmaker tout its tech further. µ