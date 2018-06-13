Vivo's Nex is a bezel-free smartphone with a pop-out selfie cam

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Vivo has launched its latest flagship device, the Vivo Nex, boasting a completely bezel-free, notch-less display alongside a pop-out selfie camera.

Unveiled at an event in Beijing, the Vivo Nex touts some impressive tech, including a massive 6.59in FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 91.24 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Vivo has taken the display even further than other phone makers by completely ditching the notch (something first seen on the iPhone X) in order to deliver a pure edge-to-edge display.

To ensure none of the phone's screen real estate is disturbed, there's an 8MP front-facing camera hidden within the body of the phone, which pops up when it's ready to be used.

Still considered somewhat of a newcomer to the smartphone market, Vivo has gone all out on the tech on the Nex. It's even ditched the earpiece entirely, replacing it with a "Screen SoundCasting Technology", which apparently offers better call quality than a traditional earpiece, with "more powerful bass and softer, smoother treble".

And the fingerprint scanner, you ask? Well, that's buried under the screen, too, like on the Honor 10.

On the inside, the Vivo Nex packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor alongside a hefty 8GB RAM and an Adreno 630 GPU. It also boasts a 4,000mAh battery, which we're guessing is so big as to power that huge-ass screen. On the storage front, you can expect a pretty decent 256GB.

On the back, there's also a dual camera set-up, with a 12MP and 5MP primary and secondary snapper. In good old Huawei style, Vivo claims there's plenty of photo-taking AI tech here for premium photo quality.

So far, Vivo hasn't confirmed when we are likely to see Nex NEX hit markets outside China, but we can expect with some crazy-ass tech like this, you'll see it shipping over here in the next few months.

We'll be getting our hands on the phone in the next few days, so keep an eye our for our first impressions review. µ