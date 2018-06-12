Intel's limited edition Core i7-8086K CPU is officially on sale

INTEL'S FANCY AND POWERFUL Core i7-8086K CPU is now officially on sale for a not overly excessive £380.

If you're not one of the lucky people to win the limited edition slice of silicon in Intel's chip competition, then nearly £400 will net you a processor that comes rocking Intel's eighth-generation-plus Coffee Lake architecture - previous eighth-gen chips fell under the Kaby Lake R labelling, because Intel seems to like to confuse things.

With Coffee Lake, Intel introduces six-core processors with six or 12 threads for its Core i7 and Core i5 processors, and quad-core chips for Core i3 processors.

As such, Coffee Lake is the first time Intel is upping the core count of its general purpose consumer chips outside of hideously expensive enthusiast-grade chips. Given it had to shutter the Kaby Lake-X chips due to their lack of appeal and expense, it's nice to see more power filter down to affordable Core i chips.

To stand apart from the normal Coffee Lake Core i7 chips, the Core i7-8086K Limited Edition earns its moniker by having a turbo clockspeed set at 5GHz. Such speeds have been achieved with previous Intel processors but they've involved some overclocking nous and liquid nitrogen cooling; the Core i7-8086K Limited Edition comes with this top clockspeed out of the box.

There's probably more headroom for even more performance once overclocking enthusiasts get their mitts on it. But for people not so keen on risking frying their computer's silicon brand, a 5GHz turbo clockspeed should be more than enough to easily chew through the latest games with all the bells and whistles activated, as well as crunch CPU heavy workloads.

That being said, you'll want to move fast if you have your sights set on the Core i7-8086K, as Intel is only expected to produce some 50,000 of the chips worldwide, which isn't exactly a lot spread across millions of avid PC fans. µ