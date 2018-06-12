Crypto-mining Android malware is borking Amazon Fire TV devices

CRYPTO-MINING ANDROID MALWARE is infecting Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick devices and causing them to go to Borksville.

AFTVnews has the scoop and reports that the threat, a malware worm variant dubbed 'ADB.Miner', is installing itself on Amazon gadgets as an app called 'Test' under the package name 'com.google.time.time.'

While it's not specifically targeting Fire TV devices, the report notes that they're vulnerable because of their Android-based operating system. It also says that while it's unknown which specific apps include the malware, it seems that apps created for the purpose of watching pirated movies or TV shows are the likely culprit.

As per a thread on the XDA-Developer forum, infected devices become very slow to use, apps will take longer to use than usual, and a screen that says 'Test' will show up sporadically, causing video playback and apps to abruptly stop.

This is because, AFTVNews reports, the malware slurps up 100 per cent of the device's processor to mine cryptocurrency. The ADB.Miner threat also attempts to spread itself to other Android devices on the same network.

The good news is that your Amazon Fire TV device is safe from the threat if you've never messed around with its developer settings. However, if you've allowed ADB debugging or apps from unknown sources, your device might be earning somebody some crypto-cash.

If you think your device might be infected, AFTVNews recommends that, first of all, you head into your gadgets' settings and ensure both aforementioned options are set to 'off'.

The report also recommends that you perform a full factory reset of your Amazon device, but if you can't bear the thought of starting from scratch, you can also download an app called 'Total Commander' from the Amazon app store that will allow you to uninstall the ADB.Miner malware.

There's also the option to download a modified version of the malware that doesn't mine cryptocurrency, which has been created by a savvy member of the XDA forum. When installed, the modded app will update the existing malware to a version that essentially turns off the miner. µ