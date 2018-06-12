US ROZZERS have arrested 74 people across the globe in a move to combat email scammers and seize their ill-gotten gains.

According to the US Justice Department, nearly 30 people were arrested in Nigeria, while others felt the long arm of the law in Canada, Mauritius and Poland. This would suggest that scam artists are all over the place, not just in certain nations or in poorer countries.

One bloke from the UK was also extradited to the US due to his role in a scam scheme to snaffle $2,6m from victims of wire fraud and identity theft.

The US worked with local and federal law enforcement agencies to target scammers who were attempting to swindle people into transferring them money by pretending to be a colleague or a legitimate business partner.

One such case apparently involved two Nigerians based in Dallas who posed as property sellers and tried to request a wire transfer to the value of $246,000 from a real estate attorney.

But the US, under the direction of the FBI and collaborating authorities, didn't stop at those scammers; they also went after people who were "witting or unwitting accomplices" to scam activity, who act as money mules receiving the funds from the victim and them passing them on to the scammers.

As a result of the anti-scamming operations, the US reckons more than $16m worth of scam money was recovered, seized,or disrupted.

"This operation demonstrates the FBI's commitment to disrupt and dismantle criminal enterprises that target American citizens and their businesses," said FBI director Christopher Wray, in our mind putting on a pair of sunglasses and walking away as soon as he finished his statement.

Email and other cyber scams might seem obvious and easy to avoid by the tech-savvy. But scammers are employing smarter techniques and combined have pilfered billions of pounds from victims over the years. µ