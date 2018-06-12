Half of Windows 10 users have experienced PC borkage, says new research

HALF OF Windows 10 users have had issues with the operating system over the past three years, according to new research.

Which? conducted a survey of more than 1,100 people and found that 21 per cent of complainants had issues with software compatibility, whilst hardware/peripheral problems affected 16 per cent.

In fact, more people have contacted Which? about Windows 10 than every other operating system, desktop and mobile combined.

This comes two years after Which? received over 1,000 complains about Windows 10 updates.

Which? has called on Microsoft to help anyone stuck as a result of the mess, and warns that the company has obligations in law and that if the goods are not of satisfactory quality, they should be returned.

This applies to digital content - such as an operating system - as well as physical goods.

Currently, up to 46 per cent of those who had suffered a complete PC failure had been forced to get a paid third-party to fix it at an average cost of £67.

It goes on to recommend that Microsoft offer "effective and free" customer support that's clearly identifiable as Microsoft official support, with the aim of outwitting scammers.

It also criticises Microsoft's increasing reliance on multiple updates being rolled up into a single bundle with no delineation. It believes that users should have more warning about the potential upsides and downsides of each update, more choice over whether to accept updates and a better delineation between essential updates and optional updates, something which many users have complained to the INQUIRER about too.

You may recall that the first of these issues was a little thing we call "Updategate" which began before Windows 10 was even available to update.

Alex Neill, Which? Managing Director of Home Products and Services said: "Two years on from raising this issue with Microsoft, customers are still frustrated by this software and the poor customer service they are getting. What started out as a tech problem has become a huge customer service fail.

"Microsoft needs to finally engage with its customers, do more to fix the problem and pay out compensation, where appropriate."

Microsoft has said it will consider Which?'s proposals, which come in a month when we have already seen Microsoft kill off forums for older but still active products and remove expert support agents for its Xbox console in favour of peer-to-peer support.

Despite this, Microsoft responded to the Which? survey saying: "We want to make sure our customers receive the right support they need to get the best Windows update experience and we will continue to review customer enquiries and issues on a case-by-case basis to ensure individual help and resolution where possible.

"In addition, Which? members are very important to us so we are currently exploring ways in which we can work together in the future to ensure they have the support that they need in a way that is easy and quick."

There's a first time for everything, we suppose, but don't hold your breath. Based on our experience, this is likely to prove little more than lip-service - after all, it has been told to clean its act up on this issue again and again and again. µ