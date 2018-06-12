Best Buy 'error' reveals Netflix and YouTube apps for the Nintendo Switch

Netflix and YouTube could be coming to the Nintendo Switch

US RETAILER Best Buy appears to have inadvertently confirmed that Netflix and YouTube are heading to the Nintendo Switch.

The since-deleted listing, first spotted by Reddit's r/NintendoSwitch, showed icons for Netflix, YouTube and Hulu on Best Buy's product page for the hybrid console.

The listing describes the Switch as being "smart-enabled," and says that users will be able to "stream movies, listen to music, and access a wide variety of other content", before showcasing the logos for these three major streaming companies.

Netflix and YouTube apparently coming to Switch, listed on Best Buy's Switch listinghttps://t.co/i8XK8LcpN5https://t.co/fqxOFxLuRn pic.twitter.com/wb7gVyQSEH — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 11, 2018

While Hulu has been available on the console for some time, Netflix and YouTube - despite being available on Nintendo's now-defunct Wii U console - have yet to make an appearance, but Best Buy's listing suggests that video streaming capabilities may be announced during tomorrow's Nintendo Direct: E3 stream.

What's more, the Wayback Machine shows an archived version of the page from March of this year without the icons, so it seems this was indeed a recent addition.

Don't get your hopes up, though, as it's possible this was nothing more than a glitch on Best Buy's end. In response to a Twitter user, Best Buy says that the listing was an "error", adding: "While it has been rumored to be coming, we have no solid information on if and when."

Still, all will be revealed during Nintendo's pre-recorded E3 press conference later today which starts streaming at 5pm UK time.

During the stream, Nintendo is also expected to unveil Fortnite: Battle Royale for the Switch, a game that has already seen record sales on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One since its Early Access release last year.

Some are speculating that the co-op survival game will be will go live on the eshop at the same time Nintendo makes the announcement, with data miner Simon Aarons noting that the metadata for Fortnite's eshop listing says that the game will launch on 12 June. µ