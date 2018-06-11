EE now lets you use the same number on your phone, laptop and smartwatch

MOBILE OPERATOR EE has become the UK's first to adopt smart number technology that allows you to use the same number across multiple devices.

The tech, which is available initially on Apple devices before it rolls out to Android products "at a later date", lets you have one number that can be used across up to six devices, including your phone, laptop, tablet or smartwatch, thanks to EE's WiFi Calling functionality.

This means that if you're out and about and your smartphone dies, which is highly likely if you're using an iPhone running iOS 11.4, you'll be able to receive calls and texts on other your other, internet-connected devices.

You can also make calls on multiple devices at the same time, for some reason, or hand off calls between devices.

And the best part is that all of your devices don't need to be on the EE network. You'll be able to take advantage of smart number as long as your primary device is on EE, and as long as all your other devices are connected to the internet somehow.

Max Taylor, managing director of marketing at EE: "We've made it our mission to give our customers amazing new technologies that make the most of our award-winning network to help keep them connected, wherever they go and whatever they want to do.

"Our new smart number technology is a great example of how we're helping customers to seamlessly connect their favourite devices - whether on laptops, tablets or smartwatches, even if they're away from their smartphone."

To get going with EE's smart number tech, it won't cost you any extra, but you'll need to be on a pay monthly contract. It's currently supported on the iPhone 6 and SE onwards, 2012 Macs and later, all iPads running iOS 10 and later and all generations of the Apple Watch. µ