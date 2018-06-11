Microsoft will stop offering forum support for Windows 7, 8.1, RT, and more

MICROSOFT HAS ANNOUNCED its latest cunning rouse to stop its customers from using the products that they bought legitimately.

From next month, the company will cease to operate forum support for Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows RT, Microsoft Security Essentials, Internet Explorer 10 and Office 2010 and 2013.

Also being stopped is support for Surface Pro, Surface Pro 2, Surface RT, Surface 2, the Microsoft Band and (at long last) Zune.

According to a report in BetaNews, not only will some forums (Band and Zune) no longer be frequented by Microsoft support staff, but they will be outright locked, thus preventing peer-to-peer support from users.

In the case of the Band, Microsoft recommends posting in the Band 2 forum, and for the "Mobile Devices" forum, it recommends the "Other Windows mobile devices" forum. So that's cleared that up. In the case of Zune, it looks like Redmond is finally ready to put the whole saga of the also-ran music player behind it, whether its remaining fanbase likes it or not.

Microsoft calls this 'shifting scope'. What it's actually called is ‘yet another way to make it as difficult as possible not to update to the newest software that we peddle.'

Remember that Microsoft's end-of-support date for Windows 7, the first due to expire, is not until 14 January 2020, more than 18 months away. But that's nothing, under the new Microsoft, it was also OK to stop supporting two-year-old chipsets as well.

Just to make it even more spectacularly ‘helpful', Microsoft has announced that the withdrawal of support will happen from ‘July 2018'. Not any particular date. Just July.

Of course, there's still a chance that this is another classic case of "let's see what we can get away with" from the company and if enough people object, there may yet be hope of people being able to get official support from the forums right up until end-of-life.

Thing is, if enterprises don't get a flippin' move on, they won't be ready for Windows 7 end of life anyway. µ