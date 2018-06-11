Fallout 76 is Bethesda's first online-only survival and base-building game

BIG WORLD GAME MAKER Bethesda has given Fallout 76 a proper reveal, showcasing a traditional 3D Fallout game mixed with online-only multiplayer.

The latter part is something that Bethesda hasn't flirted with before in its Fallout or Elder Scrolls games, preferring to keep them a single-player only experience.

So the switch to a multiplayer world that's online only could send diehard Fallout and Elder Scrolls fans into an apoplectic fit of rage; oh Rage 2 by the way, is another upcoming Bethesda published game that the company shed more light on at E2 2018.

But Todd Howard, director at Bethesda Game Studios, did note that players could play by themselves as if Fallout 76 were more in the vein of Fallout 3 or Fallout 4.

That would mean they'd miss out on the co-operation elements of the game, which involves taking down mutated monsters inspired by the West Virginia location and folklore of the US state, as well as a seemingly in-depth base building element of the game. The latter lets players create their own settlements and defend them against rival factions, and if things get too extreme, there are nuclear missile studios to take over which provides the means to nuke rivals, providing the idea of nuking a place already ravaged by nuclear war makes sense.

So far, Fallout 76 looks exactly how own would imagine a multiplayer version of the Fallout 4 would look like, with a few more bells and whistles. Depending on your point of view that's either good news or a game spoiling reveal. We'll reserve judgment until we get a closer look when the game debuts on 14 November.

Alongside a deeper dive into Fallout 76, Bethesda revealed Doom Infinite, a sequel to the company's reboot of the original Doom; Starfield, a sci-fi game set in space; a new Wolfenstein game set in the 1980s called Youngblood... yes really; Fallout Shelter for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch; a mobile game called Elder Scrolls: Blades, and downloadable content for Prey called Mooncrash.

That's a pretty big suite of games under Bethesda's banner, but Howard decided to top it all off with a teaser that showed Bethesda is working on a new Elder Scrolls game, simply known as The Elder Scrolls VI.

There's naff-all in the way of details behind the open world fantasy game, but if it's anything like its predecessors Skyrim, which has spread as far as the Nintendo Switch, then it'll be one to watch. µ