Facebook takes on Twitch with its own 'FB.gg' game streaming service

INCREASINGLY UNTRUSTWORTHY social network Facebook has launched its gaming streaming Twitch competitor called FB.gg.

The hub will act as a homepage for all the game streaming content found on the social media platform, as well as serving as the home to what Facebook is calling its "gaming creators", which refers to gamers that the social giant has paid to stream exclusively on its platform.

"Many people already watch gaming videos in News Feed, Groups and Pages, and we want to do more to help creators get discovered and reach new fans," Facebook said in a post on Thursday.

"To make it easier for people to find and follow gaming content, we've recently started testing a new gaming video destination on Facebook, available at the short URL fb.gg, that aggregates live and prerecorded gaming video on Facebook in one place."

The firm said that people will be able to discover gaming video on the new destination based on creators and games they follow, Pages they like and Groups they belong to. It'll also feature creators, esports competitions and content from gaming industry events on FB.gg.



"To seed the ecosystem, inspire others, and bring great content to fb.gg, we are funding content from creators and esports that will also be aggregated in our gaming video destination," continued the news announcement.

Facebook said the launch is still in an "experimental phase" and thus it will continue to test new facets of the platform, including a feed where fans can explore relevant gaming content, improvements to recommendations, expanded gaming video inventory in more languages and integration of an Instant Games tab on the mobile version, so people can toggle between watching and playing games.

To help gaming creators get started, the social network has also launched a 'Level Up Program', for those who are just beginning to build their communities on Facebook.



"Available in the coming months, this program will give creators information and tools to jumpstart their communities and earn money for their work," the firm added.

Facebook will be showcasing its new community-building alongside some of its own gaming creators at this year's E3 convention in Los Angeles, under the new banner of Facebook Gaming. µ