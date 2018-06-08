Facebook's latest privacy mishap saw 14 million 'private' posts made public

THE SOCIAL NETWORK Facebook has admitted that yet another privacy faux-pas saw private posts made public for as many as 14 million users.

The scandal-ridden company said on Thursday that the bug, which was active on the website between 18 and 22 May, automatically suggested that users make new posts public, even if they had previously restricted to "friends only" or specific people.

The glitch occurred when Facebook was working on a new way for people to share "featured items" on their profiles, the company said, adding that in the process of creating the feature it accidentally made the suggested audience for all new posts public.

And although the glitch was "fixed on 22 May, Facebook says it was not able to change all the posts back to their original privacy perimeters until 27 May.

Erin Egan, Facebook's head of privacy, said: "We recently found a bug that automatically suggested posting publicly when some people were creating their Facebook posts.

"We have fixed this issue and starting today we are letting everyone affected know and asking them to review any posts they made during that time.

"To be clear, this bug did not impact anything people had posted before - and they could still choose their audience just as they always have. We'd like to apologise for this mistake."

This privacy mishap is the latest in a long line of incidents to come to light in recent months. Following the high-profile Cambridge Analytica data-sharing scandal, Facebook was this week forced to admit that shared user data with at least four Chinese tech firms.

One of those companies is Huawei, which US intelligence authorities have flagged as a potential national security threat, particularity as the hardware maker could use the data to conduct snooping on behalf of the Chinese government. µ