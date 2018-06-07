BlackBerry Key2 official with dual cameras and 'brand new' keyboard

REJOICE, QWERTY FANS! TCL Communications has unveiled the BlackBerry Key2, its latest flagship mobe to rock the iconic BlackBerry keyboard.

Thanks to a recent influx of online leaks, the BlackBerry Key2 has few surprises in store. As expected, a 4.5in 1080x1620 displays its above its "brand new" QWERTY keyboard, which comes with an integrated fingerprint scanner and features a new 'Speed Key' for quick access to the most-used apps and functions on the device.

BlackBerry says the keyboard is also 20 per cent bigger than before, and comes kitted out with larger, redesigned keys that offer a more satisfying click.

Further improving on the KeyOne, TCL has equipped the BlackBerry Key2 with a flagship-worthy dual camera setup, comprising a 12MP f/1.8 main lens, and a 12MP secondary lens with f/2.6 aperture, alongside an 8MP front-facing camera. This dual camera system offers the usual portrait depth mode as well as the ability to enable 2x optical zoom without losing any detail.

The BlackBerry Key2, which boasts a rugged Series 7 aluminium frame and a new diamond-patterned textured rear, also boasts a 3,500mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0, 64GB or 128GB built-in storage, a 3.5mm headphone jack and Android 8.1 Oreo.

Naturally, BlackBerry's usual suite of software enhancements - including BlackBerry Hub, DTEK and BBM - all come pre-loaded on top of Google's OS. There are some new software features too, including a new intelligent battery feature that learns how you use your device, and a 'private locker' function that will let you lock individual apps behind a fingerprint or password.

BlackBerry boasts that the Key2 has also been quickly approved under Google's biz-focused Android Enterprise Recommended programme.

Alex Thurber, SVP and GM of Mobility Solutions at BlackBerry, remarked: "BlackBerry phones are the world's most secure Android smartphones. We design them for security from the inside out and we're proud to partner with TCL Communication on the launch of their all-new BlackBerry Key2.

"BlackBerry has been iterating and perfecting our approach to mobile security for decades, and we're excited to have this new genuine, modern BlackBerry smartphone available for our fans around the world to enjoy."

The BlackBerry Key2 will start shipping in Blighty this month with a starting price of £579 SIM-free. µ