BlackBerry Key2 available to pre-order in Blighty ahead of 26 June release

THE QWERTY-TOTING BlackBerry Key2 is available to pre-order in the UK before it starts shipping later this month.

The handset, which was officially uncloaked in New York last week, can be ordered now at Carphone Warehouse and Selfridges for £579 SIM-free, with the retailers' promising delivery from 26 and 27 June, respectively.

If you can bear the thought of using the handset for two years, CPW also has contracts on offer starting from £15.50 per month with an, er, £539 upfront cost.

TCL Communications' heavily-leaked BlackBerry Key2 is the firm's latest smartmobe to rock the iconic BlackBerry keyboard. The QWERTY keyboard, which TCL claims feature a "brand new" design with squarer, more spacious keys, comes with an integrated fingerprint scanner and features a new 'Speed Key' for quick access to the most-used apps and functions on the device.

Further improving on the KeyOne, TCL has equipped the BlackBerry Key2 with a flagship-worthy dual camera setup, comprising a 12MP f/1.8 main lens, and a 12MP secondary lens with f/2.6 aperture, alongside an 8MP front-facing camera. This dual camera system offers the usual portrait depth mode as well as the ability to enable 2x optical zoom without losing any detail.

The BlackBerry Key2, which boasts a rugged Series 7 aluminium frame and a new diamond-patterned textured rear, also boasts a 4.5in 1080x1620 display, a 3,500mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0, 64GB or 128GB built-in storage, a 3.5mm headphone jack and Android 8.1 Oreo.

Naturally, BlackBerry's usual suite of software enhancements - including BlackBerry Hub, DTEK and BBM - all come pre-loaded on top of Google's OS. There are some new software features too, including a new intelligent battery feature that learns how you use your device, and a 'private locker' function that will let you lock individual apps behind a fingerprint or password.

BlackBerry boasts that the Key2 has also been quickly approved under Google's biz-focused Android Enterprise Recommended programme. µ