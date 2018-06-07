Intel shows off brace of dual-screen PC prototypes at Computex

INTEL IS SHOWING OFF dual-screen concept PCs at Computex 2018, according to PC World, seemingly trying to reinvent the wheel, by which we mean laptops and notepads.

The pair of devices look a bit like books, only instead of pages, it has two tablet-like displays that resemble the Surface Pro's tablet section and PixelSense screen.

The first machine codenamed Tiger Rapids - this is Intel after all - mixes one touchscreen panel with an electronic paper display designed specifically for note taking and stylus scribbling, even coming with a slight give to simulate writing on paper.

Into this rather slim 4.85mm device, Intel has fitted a Kaby Lake generation processor, an SSD and WiFi connectivity, meaning it's a fairly capable digital notebook-come-tablet devise. Tiger Rapids only has a single USB Type-C port and no other expansion slots, but then that's a concept we're getting used to thanks to the likes of the PixelBook and latest MacBook Pro.

The second un-codenamed device has dual touchscreens and a hinge that allows it to be propped up in a laptop mode where the lower screen provides a digital keyboard and the top one display the desktop or an app.

The devices are interesting and could fit a niche for people who want small tablet devices that are smaller than Surface-inspired machines but more desktop capable than the iPad or Android tablets.

However, it doesn't look like Tiger Rapids or the other prototype will be knocked out by Intel anytime soon.

"What we believe we can do is start with an end in mind, and I don't mean the piece of hardware or the piece of silicon or even the PC," said Gregory Bryant, senior vice president at Intel's Client Computing Group, reported PC World.

"It's about what experience do we think is compelling, via a lot of research and a lot of end-user interviews. It's about what experience we want to deliver to market two years out or even five years out.

"This is us trying to inspire the ecosystem and show what's possible," he added.

However, Intel is sharing the prototypes as reference designs for the likes of Asus and Lenovo to use to create their own takes on the devices. Which is a sensible move by Intel given how it has shuttered some of its other devices divisions recently due to their lack of success; getting established hardware makers to take care of the manufacturing is an easier way to get concepts off the ground.

So expect Tiger Rapids to pop up in some form in the near-future, to either shake up the laptop and tablet world or shrivel into obscurity. µ