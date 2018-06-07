VPNFilter botnet affects routers from ZTE, D-Link, TP-Link and Netgear and more

ROUTER MUNCHING malware strain 'VPNFilter' is significantly more of a problem than we first thought.

Thought to originate from Russia, the botnet came to light recently after an FBI directive told everyone to turn off their router and turn it on again to try and stop the virus spreading, like some weird cross between Men In Black and The IT Crowd.

But the malware is still spreading and researchers at Cisco - who first discovered the glitch - have confirmed that it affects far more routers than had previously been thought.

The full list includes routers from ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Microtik, Netgear, QNAP, TP-Link and ZTE along with many others.

The addition of Netgear and TP-Link to this list, both of which were also affected by last year's Mirai botnet, will be alarming to many, given the sheer number of units each company sells in the UK, whilst many of the other brands are better known in other fields, or in some cases, not household names at all.

Although the primary target for whoever created this latest little monster seems to be Ukraine, it doesn't preclude users in other countries getting caught in the crossfire. It is the internet after all.

If you've got one of the affected models, reboot immediately. Then, look to see if your router manufacturer has released some updated firmware, and if they have, install it. If they haven't, ask them why in the heck not. Worst case scenario, you may need a new router.

Many firmware patches aren't ready yet and while they dawdle, it's up to end users to plug that security gap with a reboot - ideally do one a day, purely as a belt-and-braces.

The longer there's unpatched firmware in the wild, the more chance there is of this becoming an epidemic. And if you're wondering how to tell if you've already been affected, then it's very easy to find out.

Your router doesn't work anymore. µ