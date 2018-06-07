Moto Z3 Play arrives with Snapdragon 636 and Moto Mod support

LENOVO-OWNED Motorola has shown off the Z3 Play, its latest mid-range Android smartphone to offer modular capabilities.

The Moto Z3 Play packs 6in Full HD Super AMOLED screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 73 per cent screen-to-body display ratio thanks to its slimmed-down bezels, which has also seen the fingerprint sensor shifted to the side of the device.

Under the hood, you'll find a Snapdragon 636 processor - which Motorola claims makes the Z3 Play 30 per cent faster than last year's release - alongside 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage. There a microSD slot onboard that can support an additional 2TB of storage.

You'll also get a 3,000mAh battery, which although smaller than the Z2 Play's 3,510mAh offering, will get you to 40 hours of combined battery life when you attach a Moto Power Pack. And despite the handset's glass rear, it doesn't offer support for wireless charging - much like the OnePlus 6.

Like most Android smartphones, the Moto Z3 Play sports dual cameras on its backside, comprising a 12MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP lens with depth-sensing capabilities. There's an 8MP camera around the front, which offers support for portrait mode shots and enables Moto's Face Unlock tech.

The Moto Z3 Play also offers Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, a USB-C port for charging and splash resistance. Naturally, the mid-range mobe will also support the Moto Mods such as Motorola's Polaroid, GamePad and aforementioned Power Pack add-ons.

UK availability has not yet been announced, with the Moto Z3 Play making its debut in Brazil and the US. In the States, you'll be able to pick up the device for $499 (about £370) SIM-free along with a bundled-in battery Mod. µ