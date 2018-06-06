The Inquirer

Microsoft launches big tellies for doing drawing on at work

Windows Collaborative Displays are coming later in the year

Microsoft launches big tellies for doing drawing on at work
Windows Collaborative Displays are coming later in the year
0 Comments

MICROSOFT HAS used Computex as a platform to announce its new Windows Collaboration Displays.

If you've seen the Surface Hub, you're well on the way to understanding what these new displays are about - the difference being the floor has been opened up to third-party developers - in the first instance Sharp and Avocor.

Equipped with a whole bundle of sensors powered by Microsoft Azure IoT, Windows Collaboration Displays (WCD) will hook up to Windows 10 machines, and as well as providing a virtual whiteboard in the way of the Surface Hub. They will also use their built-in sensors to control the room environment by hooking up to the heating or aircon.

Unlike the Surface Hub, which is self-contained, the WCD range will require a host computer, making it less of a self-contained meeting room system and more of a ruddy great monitor on the wall.

It could even hook up to the meeting room diary and set the room up for a meeting proactively, before going on to "silent running" when it isn't in use to save energy.

The platform requires hardware to include far-field microphones (for Cortana) and a video camera (for conference video calls).

In addition, there'll be a high-resolution screen, multi-touch, stylus support, stereo speakers and a built-in coffee maker.

OK, perhaps not the last one.

Basically, the whole thing is designed to be a huge repository for using Microsoft's productivity tools like Office and Teams in a more group friendly way. If your office has already upgraded to Windows 10, it'll work out a lot cheaper too.

The Surface Hub clocks in at around £25k for the 84-inch version in the UK (how?) so any cheaper alternative to encourage a bit more inclusivity for smaller businesses is a good thing.

That £25k doesn't allow for the 2.1 per cent rebate you can get from TopCashBack. µ  

Further reading

INQ Latest