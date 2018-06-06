Nvidia: GeForce Turing won't arrive 'for a long time'

NVIDIA BIG BOSS Jensen Huang has said Team Green's next wave of GPUs won't be announced "for a long time".

"When's the next GeForce?" said Huang in a video of a Computex 2018 press Q&A shot by Tech ARP. "I'm going to invite you guys - don't worry! Not only will you be invited, there'll probably be lunch."

Dodging questions about a next-gen GeForce much like Neo dodges bullets in that iconic Matrix scene, Huang was eventually clipped by one prompting him to say: "It's a long time from now."

Now a long time is a matter of perspective, as other reports including a schedule from the Hot Chips conference suggest that Nvidia will reveal its next-generation graphics card architecture, though to be called Turing, in the summer, likely August.

That's a mere month or two away, but that could considered be a long time for some people - stub your toe, for instance, and the pain lasts a minute or two but try telling the stubbee that's the case.

Going by previous trends, Nvidia is overdue a GPU architecture reveal, as it normally debuts new hardware around springtime, as it did with the 10-series graphics cards. But it would appear that something has delayed that announcement, or perhaps Nvidia just doesn't want a springtime reveal any longer.

Either way, the current Pascal architecture was a solid success for Nvidia, especially in how it brought near-desktop level GPU performance to mobile graphics cards.

As such, Turing has some big boots to fill, but with memory technology and controllers improving, the next-wave of Nvidia GPUs could bring in some tech to really shake up a new wave of graphics cards, especially if it can into some slimmed-down ray tracing tech. Nvidia showed off its work with Microsoft on ray tracing at its GDC conference earlier this year, demonstrating the rendering techniques ability to present very realistic and detailed graphics.

The only problem with a new architecture reveal is that it'll immediately date all the fancy gaming laptops, such as Acer's Helios 500, that come with 10-series GPUs. So a delay in pushing out Turing could mean it syncs nicely with the release of future gaming and productivity machines. µ