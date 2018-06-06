Mozilla brings Colour and Side View to its Firefox pilot programme

MOZILLA HAS ANNOUNCED the latest round of beta features that could later become part of the Firefox browser.

The Test Pilot programme has already tested 16 features of which three - Activity Stream, Containers and Screenshots - have graduated to the main browser.

Today, the company has announced Firefox Colour, (or ‘color' if you can't spell) which allows you to tinker with the colour (obviously) of elements such as background texture, text, icons, toolbar and highlights.

You can also save and share your created themes with other users or select from a range of preinstalled themes that will give your browser a new lease of cyan.

The idea is to make it match "anything from your mood to your wardrobe". Indeed. Then make ours a light mahogany with Queen Anne legs for the sidebar.

Another new feature is 'Side View', which allows you to put two web pages side-by-side. Mozilla cites one use as being able to compare two products or prices from two different sellers.

It also can be set to log your comparisons and save anything you've frequently visited. Great if you've been dithering on which phone to buy (or whatever).

Test Pilot works by releasing the features as extensions to a closed group. The successful experiments are then added to the code of a future version of Firefox.

The good news is that, if you are a Firefox user, you're already a Test Pilot user, you just don't know it - just go to the Test Pilot microsite and download the apps. There's also full details on how to give feedback, and how to disable anything that misbehaves. Plus if English isn't your mother tongue, you can test in any of 48 languages.

Or if you accidentally turn your screen magenta on magenta with a magenta cursor. We've all been there. µ