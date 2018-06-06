EE will launch the UK's first live 5G trial later this year

MOBILE OPERATOR EE has announced plans to launch the UK's first live trial of 5G services later this year.

EE, which has already claims to have seen 5G speeds of 2.8Gbps in its behind-closed-doors tests, said on Wednesday that the live 5G trial will be switched on in London's Tech City this October, "connecting real EE customers and businesses to 5G for the first time."

10 sites around East London's tech hub - including five small businesses and five homes - will be able to demo the next-gen tech using prototype 5G devices, the firm said, adding that the trial will demonstrate "the ability of 5G to provide the highest speed mobile data connections, even in the most densely populated urban environments."

BT-owned EE said its planning to find the 'first ever 5G trialists' via social media.

Commenting on the plans, Minister for Digital Margot James, said: "We want the UK to be a global leader in 5G as part of our ambition to create a world-leading digital economy that works for everyone.

"Together with the Government's own test beds and trials programme, industry initiatives like this will help deliver the benefits of this new revolutionary technology to businesses and consumers across the UK."

And Mark Allera, CEO of BT's consumer biz, added: "This live trial is a big step forward in making the benefits of 5G a reality for our customers, and in making sure that the UK is at the front of the pack for 5G technology."

The plans come as EE pledges to be the first UK operator to launch commercial 5G, with the firm last month claiming that it'll beat its rivals to the punch by launching 5G services in 2019.

Such a move would see EE, which was the first to launch 4G services in Blighty back in 2012, beating the UK gov's own 5G rollout targets. The firm would also beat the commercial launches planned by European operators including Telefonica and Deutsche Telekom, both who have committed to launching 5G services in 2020. µ