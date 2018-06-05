Intel claims its new display tech can cut laptop power consumption in half

NOT ONE TO HIDE its light under a bushel, Intel has declared that its fancy new display tech can cut screen power-slurpage by half.

Taking a break from showing off its limited edition 5GHz Core i7 chip and 28-core processors at Computex 2018, Intel championed its Low Power Display Technology which it reckons will cut battery life consumption in half in devices rocking mobile displays.

Rather than shower the world with details, Intel simply showed up with a Dell XPS 13 which is claims has a 1W LCD panel to make its display less power-hungry.

Normally, Intel puts its work on power-efficiency into its processors, with each generation of mobile Core i chip getting more efficient than its predecessor. But the chipmaker decided to take a look at screens for a change and joined forces with display makers Sharp (which just acquired Toshiba's PC biz) and Innolux to develop the power-saving display tech.

"Through continued innovation with the industry, we expect to deliver an additional four to eight hours of local video playback - that means battery life could be up to 28 hours5 on some devices," Gregory Bryant, Intel's general manager of its client computing group said.

An additional eight hours of battery life would make laptops a lot handier when working on the move and on long-haul flights where access to power is limited. But we'd have to see for ourselves if such tech can stand up to the claims.

There's no word on when this display tech will make its debut, but we suspect it'll pop up in a few machines towards the end of the year or early 2019, giving Intel and pals some time to iron out any kinks in the technology.

If Intel can help lead the way for longer-lasting laptops that still sport decent performance courtesy of its Core i processors, then it could render the attempts of Qualcomm and Microsoft to create Snapdragon-powered, energy-efficient Always Connected PCs a tad redundant.

We'll have to wait and see about that though, as the next step in Always Connected PCs is slated for the end of the year. µ