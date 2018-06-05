iOS 12 quietly brings multi-user support to Face ID

APPLE HAS QUIETLY added support for multi-user Face ID support in iOS 12.

So says 9to5Mac, which reports that while the feature wasn't announced during the firm's WWDC keynote on Monday, a fiddle with the iOS 12 developer beta uncovers a new setting in Face ID to 'Set Up an Alternative Appearance.'

Apple's own description of the feature, albeit vague, reads: "In addition to continuously learning how you look, Face ID can recognize an alternative appearance."

9to5Mac has confirmed that the feature allows up to two users to register their face with Face ID on iPhone X. Until now, while Touch ID supports up to five different fingerprints from different people, Face ID has been restricted to just a single user.

The report also notes that the added functionality could be related to an iPad with Face ID that's also referenced in the iOS 12 beta, a device more likely to be shared among family members, and used in an educational environment. According to recent reports, a refreshed iPad Pro line with Face ID will arrive towards the end of the year.

There are a bunch of other incoming iOS 12 features that Apple didn't talk about on stage at WWDC. The update will bring its iPhone X gesture-controls to the iPad and will add support for password sharing between iOS and macOS devices, the ability to search for passwords using Siri, and 'critical alerts' - a feature that will let you receive certain notifications even when Do Not Disturb is turned on.

A developer preview of iOS 12 is available now, with Apple's public beta set to launch later this month. µ