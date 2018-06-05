Lenovo teases dual-screen Yoga Book 2 with 'faster Intel CPUs'

PC MAKER Lenovo has offered a sneak peek at its the Yoga Book 2, its second 'dual-screen' Windows 10 laptop.

Teased during Intel's keynote at Computex, where the chipmaker unveiled a 'limited edition 5GHz Core i7', Lenovo's Yoga Book 2 retains the firm's unusual 'Halo keyboard'. Basically, it's a second screen, with a touchscreen surface acting as a digital keyboard.

As we noted in our review of the original Lenovo Yoga Book, the first-gen Halo keyboard's haptic feedback did a good job of mimicking that real key feel, but the system occasionally took a while to catch up - making it better for tapping out short status updates than bashing out essays.

With the Yoga Book 2, however, Lenovo says it's using AI to improve the accuracy of its touch-based keyboard. It's also promising a more accurate inking experience, confirming that the device will, like its predecessor ship with a stylus.

Lenovo is also promising that the second-gen Yoga Book will retain the ultra-thin, ultra-light design of the original, but will offer boosted performance through faster Intel CPUs.

Beyond that, we don't know much else about the device, other than the fact it'll make its official debut later this year.

Lenovo also showed off its much-teased 'Z5' smartphone at Computex, and despite promising an "all-screen design", it comes with an iPhone X-style notch. Because of course.

Still, the Oreo-powered Lenovo Z5 - which will fetch just 1,2999 yuan (around £152) in China - packs a 6in 1080x2160 screen powered by 6GB RAM and an as-yet-unnamed octa-core Qualcomm processor, dual 16MP cameras and either 64GB or 128GB storage, with the price going up to 1,799 yuan (£210) for the latter.

The somewhat humdrum smartphone will be available in China on 12 June, Lenovo said, but there's no word yet as to whether it'll be coming to the UK. µ