Intel reveals 5GHz Core i7 and teases 28-core processor for 2018

INTEL IS HAVING A WILLY-WAVING TIME at Computex, taking the covers off a limited edition Core i7 chip that sprints up to 5GHz as well teasing a 28-core processor.

Normally, the 5GHz mark is reserved for overclocking enthusiasts with the budget or balls to push their expensive slices of silicon further than Intel has. But the with the Core i7-8086K, Intel has decided to roll its sleeves up and push its chip hard.

Out of the box, the processor runs at 4GHz, more than enough number-crunching performance for pretty much every consumer to 'prosumer' task, but when turbo boosted the chip ramps up to 5GHz. And for people who want to push the processors even further, it comes with its multiplier unlocked so overclockers can get stuck in.

The chip will ship on 8 June, with Intel offering a chance for its fans to win one of the limited edition Core i7s. There's no word on how much the processor will cost, but we expect it won't be cheap; if its too expensive, Intel could find that it only flogged a few to hardcore PC enthusiasts, leaving the chip to fall on the wayside like its ill-fated Kaby-Lake X Core i processors.

While a 5GHz Core i7 is certainly noteworthy, Intel also decided to tout a 28-core processor at Computex, with it noting such a chip will be available at the end of 2018.

The chipmaker revealed naff all in the way of details for the processor; there was no word on clockspeeds, architecture or fabrication process - it just teased the core count.

But if and when the chip does make its debut, it'll snatch pole position as the more core-leaden processors available in the consumer market; chips with more cores are around but they're more for dull data centre use.

Core counts have often been a 'mine's bigger than yours' competition between Intel and AMD, with the latter's 16-core Threadripper chip prompting Intel to knock out the Core i9 Extreme with its 18 cores.

With details slim on the ground, there's no firmed up release data for the 28-core processors, but given the Core i9-7980XE Extreme comes in at £1,589, we can expect the next 'Extreme' processors to get close to the £2,000 mark. µ