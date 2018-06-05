Google will roll out 'new Gmail' to all users starting next month

GOOGLE HAS confirmed it is to begin the process of moving users over the "new Gmail" redesign starting next month.

After a seemingly successful period of optional opt-in, the company is going to start rolling it out in a slightly more aggressive manner. Not Microsoft aggressive, but still, the parameters have been set.

First off, from next month, GSuite administrators will be required to allow people to opt-in to the new Gmail, even if they'd disabled the change before.

From August, the choice will be taken out of admins' hands and all users will have the option to opt-in.

In September, everyone will be migrated, but with the option changed to manually opt-out.

From October, the full redesign rolls out and opting out is no longer possible.

Although the news is officially relating only to G Suite users, from what we understand, the regular Gmail is also going through the same process. In which case, we'll see opt-in until September, then a month of opt-out, and full changeover in October.

So far, the new Gmail doesn't seem to be causing any massive headaches for users, and the benefits are significant - including expiring emails, snoozing (which has changed our lives) and a whole bunch of lovely little UI tweaks that speak of a service in evolution, not revolution, picking up the best parts of the experimental Google Inbox interface along the way.

There's also "nudging" for important emails which may have slipped through the net, and offline support that actually works and doesn't require a clunky second interface.

If you have a mind to try it now, the opt-in process is simple. From the Gmail menu, select the cog icon in the top right and select "Try the new Gmail". To swap back (which you almost certainly won't) then repeat the process and click "Go back to Classic Gmail". µ