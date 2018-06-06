BlackBerry Key2 specs leak in full ahead of imminent launch

FULL SPECIFICATIONS for the BlackBerry Key2 have surfaced online, just a day after official-looking images of the smartphone leaked.

This latest leak, which comes just a day before TCL Communications shows off the smartphone at an event in New York, comes courtesy of Evan Blass, naturally.

There aren't too many surprises in store, but the mega-leak does confirm that the Key2's dual camera setup will comprise a main 12MP f/1.8 lens and a 12MP f/2.6 secondary lens. These cameras will be able to shoot 4K footage at 30 frames per second, according to the leak, while an 8MP camera will sit on the front of the device.

As earlier leaks had suggested, we can also expect the BlackBerry Key2 to feature a 4.5in 1080x1620 display powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 600 processor and 6GB RAM, and - of course - it'll pack BlackBerry's iconic QWERTY keyboard, complete with an integrated fingerprint scanner.

full BlackBerry KEY2 specs pic.twitter.com/xwp6Qc2Srz — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 6, 2018

Other specs listed include a 3,500mAh battery, 64GB or 128GB of storage, support for a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone port, fast charging, and Android 8.1 Oreo.

Google's OS no doubt arrive topped with BlackBerry's usual array of software features such as BBM, its privacy-focused DTEK app and its 'Boost' charging technology.

Thanks to an earlier leak from Blass this week, we also have a pretty good idea of what the BlackBerry Key2 will look like.

The KeyOne's silver and black two-tone colour scheme has allegedly been binned in favour of an all-black front and back, and it looks like the rubberized texture on the phone's backside now extends all the way to the top of the handset.

There also appears to be a mysterious new button at the bottom right of the keyboard next to the symbol key, and we'll no doubt find out its purpose at TCL's event on Thursday. µ