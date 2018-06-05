BlackBerry Key2 leaks with physical keyboard and dual cameras

BLACKBERRY'S NEXT SMARTPHONE has leaked just days before its official unveiling.

The BlackBerry Key2, which will be manufactured by TCL Communications, is expected to be shown off at an event in New York on 7 June.

Don't expect to be too surprised, though, as notorious tipster Evan Blass has shared images of the QWERTY-equipped device (below) which confirm that it won't be too dissimilar from its KeyOne predecessor.

BlackBerry Key2 pic.twitter.com/4YMZ2hxUYP — Evan Blass (@evleaks) 4 June 2018

As expected, the BlackBerry Key2 will retain the company's somewhat-iconic keyboard-led design, and there appears to be a mysterious new button at the bottom right of the keyboard next to the symbol key.

The KeyOne's silver and black two-tone colour scheme has been binned in favour of a an all-black front and back, and it looks like the rubberized texture on the phone's backside now extends all the way to the top of the handset.

And it looks like TCL will equip the Key2 with a dual camera, although the specifics of the setup have not yet been revealed.

The images don't give much else away but do confirm that you'll find a USB-C port at the bottom of the Key2, and a 3.5mm headphone jack up top.

If earlier rumours are to be believed, the incoming BlackBerry Key2 will also feature a 4.5in 1080x16020 touchscreen, 6GB RAM, 64GB built-in storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD, a 3,360mAh battery and Android 8.1.

Google's OS no doubt arrive topped with BlackBerry's usual array of software features such as BBM, its privacy-focused DTEK app and its 'Boost' charging technology.

Meanwhile, alleged benchmarking results for the Key2 have cropped up on Geekbench, all-but-confirming that the handset will sport an eight-core Snapdragon 660 processor and 6GB of RAM.

Check back on Thursday for all of the latest. µ