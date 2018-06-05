watchOS 5 makes the first-gen Apple Watch obsolete

APPLE HAS ANNOUNCED watchOS 5, an update that's bad news for those who shelled out £13,000 on a first-gen Apple Watch.

The update, which brings new health features and a Walkie-Talkie app to Apple's wrist-worn wearable, will require a Series 1, 2 or 3 device, with Apple cutting off support for the first-generation Apple Watch (often referred to as Series 0).

The move is hardly surprising given the smartwatch was released more than three years ago, but means that anyone who forked out £13,000 for an Apple Watch Edition won't get their hands on the latest watchOS features.

On the health side of things, watchOS 5 adds support for seven-day Activity Challenges that will let you challenge your friends to competitions. There's also support for new workout types including yoga and hiking, while a new automatic workout tracking feature will prompt you to track an activity when it detects that you might be working out.

Apple has also added a new voice messaging app called Walkie-Talkie, that lets you annoy your fellow Watch-wearing friends with voice messages sent over WiFi or LTE.

Automatic Siri detection is another feature new to watchOS 5.0, and means you no longer to bark 'Hey, Siri' at your wrist, and can just raise your arm to activate the virtual helper instead. The Siri watchface is also getting a makeover with maps, and heart rate information, as well as shortcuts to the new Siri actions that are coming with iOS 12.

Just like iOS 12, watchOS 5 will group notifications, and Apple has also upgraded the interactive notifications for third-party apps, so users can perform more actions without having to launch the app.

And, oddly, Apple is adding the ability to view certain web pages on its wearable's dinky display.

Other new features arriving in watchOS 5.0 include a new Podcasts app, a customisable Control Center and the ability to play background audio.

watchOS 5.0 is available to developers now, but Apple hasn't yet said whether the update will be made available through its public beta programme. µ