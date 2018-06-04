John McAfee will run for president in 2020

CRYPTO MACGYVER and all round mostly righteous dude John McAfee has confirmed that he will run for President (again) in 2020.

The anti-virus magnate confirmed on Twitter that he would once again look for the Libertarian Party ticket which he lost to former New Mexico governor Gary Johnson. He said in a tweet that if necessary, he will create his own party instead:

In spite of past refusals, I have decided to again run for POTUS in 2020. If asked again by the Libertarian party, I will run with them. If not, I will create my own party. I believe this will best serve the crypto community by providing the ultimate campaign platform for us. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 3, 2018

McAfee is currently in the middle of some sort of meme war that we couldn't be arsed to get to the bottom because life is too short, and is planning to launch a physical cryptocurrency called the "Redemption Unit" later on this month, with his beardy-head adorning each note.

Libertarianism is the same ideology made famous by Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation. It looks, on one hand, to do away with unnecessary laws, regulations and institutions, whilst on the other, would also do away with all vestiges of the welfare state and make everyone responsible for their own buzz. It's a little bit like if modern-day America was ruled by proper old-time cowboys with Ayn Rand as sheriff.

Cryptocurrencies represent a huge enabling force for Libertarianism as they pull financial transactions out of the hands of the banks, which are amongst the institutions that would be first against the wall if the party got into power.

In theory, it would make McAfee America's first drug-using, prostitute-hiring President, except we all know what that really means is he'd just be the first one to openly admit it.

It also helps that Morgan Freeman has already played the president once, so the biopic future is secured. µ