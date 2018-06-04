ZTE could be forced to cough up $1.7bn to reverse US supply ban

BELEAGUERED CHINESE FIRM ZTE may be forced to cough up $1.7bn in order to continue trading with American firms, Reuters reports.

The company was banned from trading in the States for seven years after it broke sanctions on sales to North Korea and Iran, with the US gov also repeating years-old accusations that the firm's devices facilitated spying by the Chinese government.

The move came as a blow to ZTE, which sources up to 30 per cent of its components from the US, with the company announcing that it had ceased operations worldwide whilst it concentrates on appealing or fighting back.

"ZTE is aware of the denial order activated by the United States Department of Commerce," it said at the time. "At present, the company is assessing the full range of potential implications that this event has on the company and is communicating with relevant parties proactively in order to respond accordingly."

Following reports that Donald Trump plans to demand that ZTE pay a $1.3bn 'fine' to lift the restrictions, a Reuters report claims that the US government could be seeking a higher, $1.7bn payment from the firm.

The US government also wants ZTE to replace its board of directors, executive team and hire a compliance contractor to oversee the company's operations within 30 days, the report notes, while US Commerce Department would want regular site visits to see that US components were being used as intended.

ZTE could face similar fate here in the UK. Earlier this year, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned UK telecoms firms against using equipment from ZTE due to "national security" concerns.

Ian Levy, technical director at the NCSC, wrote to UK telcos, ZTE and Ofcom warning that "the use of ZTE equipment or services within existing telecommunications infrastructure would present risk to UK national security that could not be mitigated effectively or practicably," adding that it would be "impossible" to manage the risks posed if ZTE equipment was deployed at scale. µ