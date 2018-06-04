Telegram app now GDPR-compliant as Apple approves update amid Russia friction

APPLE HAS APPROVED an updated version of the Telegram app, just days after company chief Pavel Durov complained that the firm had been blocking its updates.

Durov said that week that Apple has been blocking updates to the Telegram app globally even since the Russian government first asked it to remove the remove the app back in April given the firm's refusal to hand over decryption keys to the FSB.

In his post explaining why some of Telegram's features weren't working properly with iOS 11.4, Durov said that Apple blocked the company from updating its iOS app "ever since the Russian authorities ordered Apple to remove Telegram from the App Store."

"While Russia makes up only 7 per cent of Telegram's userbase, Apple is restricting updates for all Telegram users around the world since mid-April," Durov said.

"We believe we did the only possible thing, preserving the right of our users to privacy in a troubled country," he added. "Unfortunately, Apple didn't side with us."

Despite being issued yet another threat from the Russian government demanding it remove Telegram from the App Store by the end of June, Apple over the weekend approved and rolled out Telegram version 4.8.2 to users worldwide.

The updated app is GDPR-compliant, something that it should've been since the EU's new data privacy law came into force on 25 May. It also brings with it a number of iOS 11.4 fixes and sorts out the issue that was borking Stickers.

Durov thanked Apple and Tim Cook for allowing his team to deliver the latest version of Telegram to millions of users.

Thank you @Apple and @tim_cook for letting us deliver the latest version of @telegram to millions of users, despite the recent setbacks. — Pavel Durov (@durov) June 1, 2018

It's still unclear what went on behind the scenes, and Apple has yet to explain why it stopped approving updates for everyone around the world when the app is only banned in Russia. µ