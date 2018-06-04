macOS 10.14 leak 'confirms' system-wide dark mode and App Store videos

This is what macOS 10.14 looks like, probably

APPLE APPEARS TO HAVE SPOILERED its imminent unveiling of macOS 10.14, just hours before its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) kicks off.

Well-known developer Steve Troughton-Smith stumbled across a 30-second preview video on Apple's servers that shows Xcode 10, the next version of Apple's IDE for developing iPhone and Mac apps, running on macOS 10.14.

"As usual, the spoilers came from within," Troughton-Smith tweeted. "Apple posted a 30-second preview video of Xcode on 10.14 to the Xcode MAS store page API (which, as videos aren't supported on the MAS, 'should' have been hidden. Guess nobody checked.)"

The leak seemingly confirms that Apple is introducing a new dark mode in the next version of macOS. While macOS already features an optional dark mode, it only applies to the dock and menu bar rather than program interfaces, but the darker Trash icon in the dock (below) suggests that this could become a system-wide feature.

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Xcode 10 on macOS 10.14. Dark Appearance, Apple News, App Store w/ video previews pic.twitter.com/rJlDy81W4W — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) 2 June 2018

What's more, as Xcode 10 has been given a new dark grey colour-scheme, it's possible that other Apple applications are going to follow suit.

Also visible is an Apple News icon in the dock, as currently found in iOS, which all-but-confirms that Apple is porting its Apple News app over the Mac in desktop form.

The leak also shows off what appears to be one of the new default system wallpapers, showing sand dunes under a starry night sky. Some are speculating that this image depicts the Mojave Desert in California during the night, a sign that macOS 10.14 could be named 'Mojave'.

And finally, the video itself also likely confirms rumours that the Mac App Store will be redesigned on macOS 10.14 to more closely resemble the App Store on iOS 11, including the addition of preview videos.

Apple, naturally, hasn't commented on the rumours, but we'll find out if they're on the money in just a few hours time. Check back at 6pm for all the latest from WWDC. µ