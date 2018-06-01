EE's 'data gifting' service lets you share unused data with family members

UK MOBILE OPERATOR EE has launched a new "data gifting" service that lets users gift unused data now to family members.

The new scheme is available to EE customers on a pay monthly contract, and the recipient of the freebie data also needs to be using a pay monthly SIM that's been linked to the master account.

The master account holder will be given the ability to see how much data each connected account has remaining and move any data from one account to another in 500MB increments via the MyEE app.

In a bid to encourage customers to make use of the data gifting initiative, EE will give each new user added to a shared plan an additional 1GB of data and a 10 per cent discount on their contract.

"Data gifting with EE helps families to get the most from their allowances by being able to move their mobile data around their smartphones, with easy to use parental controls," said EE marketing managing director Max Taylor.

"So now mum and dad can turn their data into digital pocket money and reward the kids for good behaviour, or reduce the amount they are using, all without having to spend a penny more."

EE also on Friday announced a new Black Mirror-esque range of parental controls that allow mum and dad to snoop on, a subsequently limit their children's phone and internet usage.

The new controls will let parents, much to their ire of their kids: switch their child's data usage on or off, allow or prevent their child using their mobile phone allowance abroad, restrict or allow international and premium rate calls, and set what content access their child has while browsing on the go.

Apple is expected to introduce souped-up parental controls in iOS 12, which will be shown off at WWDC on Monday. It's unclear what form these tools will take, but the move comes after the firm was called out earlier this year for the "harmful effect" that its iPhones are having on young people. µ