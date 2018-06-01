ARM's Cortex-A76 chip will speed up your smartphone by 35 per cent

CHIP DESIGNER ARM has unveiled a fresh chip that it claims will give your smartphone a 35 per cent performance boost.



Called the Cortex-A76, the CPU is built on the same v8.2 architecture as its predecessor but features a brand new microarchitecture designed for extreme performance and power efficiency.



Cortex-A76 is also the second-generation premium core in the DynamIQ big.LITTLE combination.



ARM is behind the CPU instruction set used in essentially every modern smartphone, so if you're wondering if this speed increase will affect you, well, it will.



"As our smartphones have become capable of so much more than the basic call and text functions they were originally intended for, they've also become more and more central to our lives, adding value and allowing us to complete tasks we never could have dreamed of on a mobile phone," explained ARM's senior product manager, Lionel Belnet, in an ARM community blog post.

"We can't really expect to work, untethered, for a whole day, without running into some serious battery issues at the very least, and this is no longer acceptable to a user who is used to having serious compute functionality permanently at their fingertips."

This is the reason why ARM gave the Cortex-A76 its performance uplift of 35 per cent over the current generation, to "make a real-world difference" to the tasks it can perform.



"When you add in the equally vital 40 per cent power efficiency improvement, you can perform these complex use cases for longer than ever before," Belnet said.

As for laptops, ARM has said users will be able to see double the performance with the new chip compared to current versions, providing a much faster, smoother user experience for important productivity apps such as the Microsoft Office suite.

However, Belnet explained that while it would be comparatively easy to achieve this uplift if power wasn't a concern, providing mobile-style longevity was key.



"In focusing on this delicate balance, we've bridged the performance gap without compromising on efficiency, facilitating a responsive, always-on, mobile experience on laptop for the very first time. So not only do you get a better user experience, but a much longer battery life," Belnet added.

You won't see the new chip in your next smartphone or laptop device, however, but you should expect it in the one after that as there's typically a bit of lead time for vendors to integrate new chips. The earliest you're likely to see it in a smartphone is 2019. µ