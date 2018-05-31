Apple reportedly poaches Intel engineers for secret Oregon hardware lab

APPLE HAS REPORTEDLY poached a number of staffers from Intel to work at it's new hardware engineering lab in Oregon.

That's according to The Oregonian, which reports that the secretive new lab is located in Washington County, near the border between Beaverton and Hillsboro, in the western suburbs of Portland - and close to Intel's own home base.

The iPhone maker has already hired close to two-dozen employees to work at the facility, the report claims, including a number previously held senior research or engineering roles at chipmaker Intel. The Oregonian claims to have gathered this information from job postings, social media profiles belonging to the poached employees, and a person familiar with the matter.

Apple is said to have started hiring for the roles in November last year, with its job ads calling for 'design verification expertise.'

While Apple has remained hush-hush on the plans, the report fuels speculation that the company plans to ditch Intel chips in its MacBooks from 2020 in favour of its own ARM-based chips.

Bloomberg, which reported on the move last month, claims that Apple's first ARM-powered device will be a revised Mac Pro that Apple could show off as early as next year.

A new report this week claims that Apple has roped in Chinese company Pegatron to make an ARM-powered touchscreen gadget that likely will take the form of a MacBook-come-tablet device.

Said to be in the prototype stages, the incoming gadget allegedly feature a SIM card slot, GPS, water resistance and a Mac-based boot system.