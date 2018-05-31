Telegram app not GDPR complaint as Apple blocks updates following Russia ban

ENCRYPTED MESSAGING APP Telegram claims Apple has been blocking its updates in the App Store ever since Russia tried and failed to block it last month.

In a Telegram message on Thursday, the company's CEO Pavel Durov says Apple has been blocking updates for the app globally even since the Russian government first asked it to remove the remove the app back in April.

"Apple has been preventing Telegram from updating its iOS apps globally ever since the Russian authorities ordered Apple to remove Telegram from the App Store, Durov explained. "While Russia makes up only 7 per cent of Telegram's userbase, Apple is restricting updates for all Telegram users around the world since mid-April."

Durov also claims the lack of app updates mean Telegram has also "been unable to fully comply with GDPR" before the May 25th deadline.

Apple's as-yet-unexplained blocking of Telegram updates means that, following the recent release of iOS 11.4, some existing features such as Stickers are no longer functional.

What's more, Durov notes that Telegram has also "been unable to fully comply with GDPR" before the May 25th deadline.

Durov's comments come just a day after Russia's communication watchdog once again demanded that Apple remove Telegram from the App Store. The repeated request comes after Telegram's owners refused to hand over message transcripts to state security.

In a legally binding letter sent to Apple this week, Russian gov states: "In order to avoid possible action by Roskomnadzor for violations of the functioning of the above-mentioned Apple Inc. service, we ask you to inform us as soon as possible about your company's further actions to resolve the problematic issue," the regulator wrote.

It's unclear what will happen if Apple fails to respond to the legally binding letter it sent to the company, but Roskomnadzor's director Alexander Zharov said he did not want to "forecast further actions" should the company not comply with the request following the 30 day period. µ